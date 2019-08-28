New Royal University Hospital adult emergency department in Saskatoon complete

A new adult emergency department (ED) was unveiled in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

The Royal University Hospital (RUH) adult ED is now complete and includes private exam rooms, enhanced trauma rooms, minor assessment and treatment areas and a dedicated ambulance bay.

“This new emergency department will improve patient safety and privacy, accommodate more people and improve access for trauma and EMS personnel,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a press release.

“I am proud of our government’s investment in this project that will better meet the growing healthcare needs of Saskatoon residents.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said the new RUH adult ED has 2.5 times the space as the current one.

The RUH Foundation contributed $5 million for furnishings, new technology and advanced equipment and fixtures.

“We are extremely humbled by the confidence bestowed on the foundation and Royal University Hospital and thank the donors from across Saskatchewan who have given so generously,” RUH Foundation CEO Arla Gustafson said in a statement.

“Donor support has and will continue to make a difference and help save lives every day in our new Adult RUH ED.”

Patients are expected to have access to the new ED when it opens in fall 2019.