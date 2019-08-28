Burglary suspect has getaway truck stolen, gets arrested after reporting theft

An alleged burglar in Kennewick, Wash., had his truck stolen just as he was going to get away from the scene.

And when he called police to report the stolen truck, they instead arrested him.

The Kennewick Police Department says it responded to a call of a reported auto theft in the 500 block of East Bruneau Avenue on Sunday.

William Kelley told the KPD someone had stolen his red 1992 Chevy pickup truck. Kelley had left his keys on the seat when a man came by, jumped in and took off in his truck.

When police looked at surveillance video from nearby, they saw a male riding by on his bicycle throw his bike in the back of the truck and take off, with Kelley giving chase.

Then, police wrote in a Facebook post, “a new fact was discovered.”

They could also see from the video that a business across the street had been burglarized. They said Kelley was the suspect.

Kelley was arrested on a warrant and was subsequently charged with burglary.

Police say the stolen vehicle has not been located and they are still looking for the suspect.