Student discounts 2019: The ultimate guide to discounts across Canada

We all know that a great way to reduce debt while in post-secondary school is to keep a budget. But another way to save some money and cut expenditures is to take advantage of discounts available to students.

“Many businesses, stores and restaurants offer a discounted student rate with proof of enrollment (student card, student discount cards/apps, etc.), which can turn into a big savings for you,” notes the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plan.

That’s especially true for some of the biggest retailers across the country. Many outlets offer deep price cuts on everyday items, even if they don’t broadcast them.

So what’s a student to do? If you’re not sure if a store offers a discount, go ahead and ask. You may end up finding more deals than you were bargaining for. And always carry your student ID.

You may also want to peruse the below list of discounts available to students across Canada. From clothing to tech toys, just about every necessity is covered.

Retail

Adidas: Adidas.ca offers 30 per cent off full-price and an additional 15 per cent off outlet items online to a select number of schools across Canada. Students need to have a valid university email address.

ASOS: This store offers 10 per cent off full-price items online.

Banana Republic: Save 15 per cent on full-price, in-store purchases.

Champion: This store offers 10 per cent off purchases online.

Club Monaco: Both full-price and sale items are 20 per cent off with your valid post-secondary ID. If you’re shopping online, submit your email to receive a code.

Endy: This store is offering a back-to-school sale from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3. Customers will receive $65 off any size of Endy mattress using the promo code SCHOOL65.

Express: This store offers 40 per cent off full-price items, in-store with valid ID and online.

Forever 21: This store offers 15 per cent off full-price items online.

J.Crew: The store offers 15 per cent off when you’re shopping in-store and show a valid school ID at checkout. The offer is only valid on purchases made at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and J.Crew Mercantile stores.

Kate Spade: Show your student ID and receive 15 per cent off your purchase.

Nike: This store offers 10 per cent off purchases online.

Puma: This store offers 20 per cent off purchases online.

Roots: Students save 15 per cent with SPC cards on regular-priced and sale merchandise.

Sally Beauty Supply: Save on products with your Beauty Student Card from Sally Beauty Supply. You’ll get monthly specials and special email offers to take advantage of.

Showpo: Provides affordable, on-trend clothing for young women and offers all students a 10 per cent discount.

Staples Canada: Between Aug. 7 and Sept. 10, consumers can get a free $10 gift card if they spend over $50 in-store or online.

Ten Thousand Villages: Participates in the SPC Program, a student-exclusive membership that provides discounts and special offers at participating retailers across Canada, both in-store and online.

The Home Depot: From Aug. 15 to Sept. 5, save on Google Home Mini (discounted from $79 to $35), Google Home Max ($399 to $299), and Google Home (30 per cent off). From Sept. 12 to 19, save 20 per cent on select Philips Hue Bridge and indoor Luminaire products.

Tilley: Offers 10 per cent off when you sign up for their email newsletter.

TOMS: Students can get free shipping on all orders of TOMS Shoes; the company donates a pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair you buy.

TopShop: Students get 10 per cent off. Visit the website for more information.

TO112: This beauty and lifestyle brand offers $15 off any purchase over $40.

Urban Outfitters: Save 10 per cent off on specific days with your student ID. Sign up for the Student Program to be told when to use your discount.

I’m a college student now where my discounts at — pablo* (@youngchvncho) August 28, 2019

Technology

Apple: Apple offers special pricing on Apple computers, select software and third-party products to post-secondary students, parents buying for a post-secondary student, and faculty and teachers. Find out if you qualify for education pricing here.

Adobe: Full-time students can receive discounts on software, such as 60 per cent off on Creative Cloud.

Canon’s Student CPS program: Canon Canada offers access to student-specific pricing discounts, membership-exclusive promotions and a 20 per cent discount for repair parts and labour on eligible products.

ESET Internet Security: Students can purchase ESET Internet Security for the same price as their basic protection (for example one device/one year for $39.99).

Henry’s: Show your student ID at your local Henry’s store to receive a 15 per cent discount on Cameron filters, tripods, bags, flashes, video supports and rigs, and lighting equipment and accessories. Also receive a 10 per cent discount on Aputure LEDs, monitors and mics when you show your student ID.

Microsoft: The Microsoft Store offers up to 10 per cent off to students and parents during back-to-school and throughout the year. Visit the Microsoft Store website for more information.

Onthehub.com: Offers highly discounted software (up to 90 per cent off) or free software for eligible students, including titles from Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Norton, etc.

Moment of silence for the alumni who just lost their uci emails/student discounts last night — gel (@angeelmargaret) August 28, 2019

Travel and transportation

Air Canada: Air Canada and StudentUniverse teamed up to provide student discounts on airfare. Air Canada also offers the Student Pass, which is a prepaid package of four or six one-way flight credits for one student. You can fly anywhere within Canada or between Canada and the U.S., starting at $134 per flight credit.

Greyhound: A student ID will save you 10 per cent and an ISIC card will save you 25 per cent on a regular adult fare.

StateFarm: Student car insurance is available for post-secondary students looking to find cheap auto insurance.

VIA Rail: Travel between major Canadian cities with an Unlimited Semester Pass starting at $499.

Zipcar: Zipcar has partnered with many schools to offer discounted membership rates to students. Search for your school on Zipcar’s website and register with your school email address. Sign-up rates are usually around $20 for students.

Being a student again 😊 roll on all the discounts!!! 🤟🏼🤟🏼 — Hayley (@Hales675) August 28, 2019

Fitness

GoodLife Fitness: Student memberships are offered here, including four-month term membership options.

Books and Magazines

The Globe and Mail: The Globe and Mail offers post-secondary students reduced subscription rates for the newspaper and Globe Unlimited.

The New York Times: College students can save 50 per cent off the regular subscription rate. Check the college rate page for all the details.

I wish more places gave student discounts 😭 — Rowan Katrina 🇨🇳 (@RowannKatrinaa) August 27, 2019

Tickets and Admission

Art Gallery of Alberta: Free admission to Alberta post-secondary students and youth 17 and under.

Art Gallery of Ontario: All visitors who are 25 and under receive free, unlimited admission to the AGO. Click here to learn more.

Canadian Opera Company: If you’re under the age of 30, you can buy opera tickets for only $22.

Ontario Science Centre: Students with valid ID pay $16 for entry.

National Ballet of Canada: Sign up for the free youth pricing program and get steeply discounted tickets for day-of performances. This deal is open to people aged 16 to 29.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Offers 20 to 30 per cent off admission during February reading weeks and the month of April.

Royal Botanical Gardens: Student discounts on both single entry and annual membership.

Royal Ontario Museum: Students get into the ROM for $14.50 any day of the week. On Tuesdays, admission is free with a student ID.

Restaurants, bars and food

Arby’s: Students save 10 per cent off their entire meal when they use their ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings: At many locations across Canada, students can receive 10 per cent off your meal. Just ask your server to see if the deal is available at your location.

Bulk Barn: Students receive 10 per cent off on Wednesdays with valid ID.

Burger King: Students can receive 10 per cent off their meal by showing their student card.

Dairy Queen: Students receive a discount of 10 per cent off their purchase.

Hard Rock Cafe: Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide offer a 10 per cent discount for students with a valid ISIC card.

Metro: Get 10 to 15 per cent off your groceries on student discount days at participating locations.

Spring Rolls: Save 15 per cent off your meal with valid student ID.

Tomorrow starts 3 more years of student discounts — Joel Ross (@jpross94) August 27, 2019

Other

Amazon Student: Students receive 50 per cent off Amazon’s Prime service, which includes unlimited two-day shipping, after a six-month free trial. They also receive exclusive offers and discounts and eligibility for sweepstakes and contests.

Apple Music: Apple Music also offers a student deal of $4.99 per month.

FedEx: When you’re shipping a package, you can get 20 to 30 per cent off by showing your student ID.

General Motors college discount: Students receive discounted pricing on a Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac or GMC vehicle. Visit the website to see if you’re eligible.

ISIC Canada Card: The International Student Identity Card is your student discount card in Canada and around the world. It offers discounts on planes, trains, laptops from Dell, reduced pricing on Microsoft office, and savings with over 40,000 discounts worldwide.

Nearest: Nearest helps students save money while supporting local businesses — every business can add student deals to their free profile listing on nearest.com.

SPC Savings Card: If you’re a student, all you need to do is show your SPC Card at thousands of participating locations for savings every time you shop. Offers vary but most are 10 to 15 per cent off.

Spotify: Get Spotify Premium for $4.99 for students.

UNiDAYS: Become a member of UNiDAYS to access a world of discounts from your favourite brands. They offer fast, free, exclusive deals for students.

im only a student for the spotify discounts — duo (@duolingous) August 28, 2019

Did we miss a student discount? Let us know below.