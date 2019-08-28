Police still working to solve Dartmouth man’s murder 20 years later

Twenty years have passed since Jason MacCullough was murdered in Dartmouth, and police are still working to determine who’s responsible.

The 19-year-old’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 1999.

Halifax Regional Police say there’s no indication MacCullough was involved in any type of criminal activity, leading investigators to believe his death was a random act.

Police believe he was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known shortcut between the buildings.

“Investigators believe there were several people in the area at the time of the homicide and strongly believe there were witnesses to the crime,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Investigators continue to urge these people to come forward and report anything that they remember about this day, no matter how small the detail.”

His murder is part of the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about the murder of Jason MacCullough is asked to contact the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division at 902-490-5333.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.