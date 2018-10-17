Jason MacCullough murder still unsolved as Walk Against Violence hits 20th edition

Nearly two decades after Jason MacCullough was murdered, many continue to attend the Walk Against Violence, a community event that takes a stand against crime and honours the slain young man.

An estimated 200 people marched through the streets of Dartmouth calling for an end to violence.

Carolyn MacCullough, Jason’s mother, read from a statement at the event.

She said although the loss her family suffered isn’t one they’ll ever get over, the annual walk helps them to know they are supported.

“For one evening, we are not alone,” she said. “We have a lot of people who really care and know what we are feeling.”

The family of Chelsie Probert, the 18-year-old girl who was killed in June 2017, attended the walk as a group.

Her father said it was his first time taking part although his late daughter had marched in it before her death.

Changes to the pathway where her body was found were detailed in a report just weeks after she was killed.

He plans on making sure that once those renovations are complete, his daughter is honoured.

“I would like to see the park come together and be named after my daughter,” Jason Probert explained. “So that the community can have a safe place to take their children.”

“The police have stated that it needs to be cut back, the brush needs to be cleared and a park-like setting needs to be put in,” he said. “I feel that with everybody behind me and the community at large that we can do something like that.”

Probert said he’s been relatively silent since his daughter was taken from them but he now plans to be her voice “because she can’t speak anymore.”

“Whatever it takes,” he said of how far he’ll go to advocate for his daughter’s memory.

