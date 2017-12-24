Work underway to make ‘safer’ a north Dartmouth park where Chelsie Probert was killed

A small park in north-end Dartmouth is starting to look a lot different.

That’s because brush that used to fill the space was recently cut back, part of an effort to make the area safer for residents.

“Dartmouth North gets a bad rap. You know, Dartmouth North is a great place, there’s lots of great people, good community spirit and you know, it should be safe like any other community. So, if there’s something we can do, let’s step up and do it,” said Tony Mancini, Councillor for District 6 – Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East.

Safety has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind in this community following the tragic death of a young woman earlier this year.

Chelsie Probert, 18, was found dying along a pathway that connects Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street on June 6.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Probert’s death. Police have never said what possible motive may be behind the killing, but do believe it was a random act.

After Probert’s death, Halifax Regional Police did an assessment of the area surrounding the pathway, looking at the landscaping and how to make the area safer.

“It was identified that we needed to clear the bushes back, so we cut them back and that it needed more lighting, so we changed all the light poles to LED lights and added a brand new one,” said Mancini.

The area surrounding the pathway is owned by Nova Scotia Power. This week, the company cut back thick brush and removed small trees.

“The police department have told us when they’re chasing somebody, very often they’ll run into there so they can hide and get lost in there, so I reached out to Nova Scotia Power and said, ‘Would you partner with us, would you clean this area out?’ And they didn’t hesitate,” said Mancini.

The next step in the revitalization of the area is to put in new pathways and lighting. The municipality will ultimately cover the cost to maintain the space.

“We’re hoping to start the pathways in the spring. Our HRM designers have already been out taking a look at it so hope to get that done in the spring and soon afterwards, Nova Scotia Power is willing to put the lights in,” said Mancini.

People who walk through the area daily are happy with the improvements.

“I think it’s a really good thing because I always got nervous at night walking through there but I’m glad it’s lit up,” said resident Kristina Clarke.

