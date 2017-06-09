Crowdfunding campaign launches for family of 18-year-old Halifax homicide victim

A family member of the woman who was killed early this week has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the teen’s family.

Victoria Probert, who says she’s 18-year-old Chelsea Probert’s cousin, posted the campaign on Thursday.

“No one should have to go through what her family has been going through,” the accompanying post reads. “She will be greatly missed.”

Chelsea Probert, who also goes by Chelsie Probert, was found in medical distress by police Tuesday night along a pathway that connects Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street in north-end Dartmouth. She was rushed to hospital but later died as a result of her injuries. Her death was originally deemed suspicious.

After an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday by the Medical Examiner, Chelsea’s death was declared a homicide.

Police have not said how she died and that it’s part of their investigation.

In a post on the campaign, Victoria goes on to say that her cousin was an “amazing special girl.”

“This is a very rough time in a lot of peoples lives and expenses for everything is going to be unbearable for our family,” Victoria writes.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the campaign had raised almost $3,000. The goal is $10,000.