Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg this Labour Day long weekend

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

The long weekend means there’s an extra day to schedule in some fun!

1. Food Trip – Part 2

Since the May Long Weekend event earlier this year was such a success – Food Trip is back for this long weekend – with Part 2!

This weekend’s festival is all about enjoying the season and coming together with family and friends.

When it comes to the food, there’s around 45 Filipino, Vietnamese, Jamaican and Korean food vendors, stalls, and carts.

As for entertainment, there’s live music, eating competitions, a carnival with rides and games, and over 30 inflatable structures for the kiddos.

Food Trip runs Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. at the Tyndall Park Community Centre.

Everyone is invited and admission to the festival is free!

2. Le Burger Week

If you’re not too full from all the delicious offerings over at Food Trip, you may want to grab a burger or two from Le Burger Week!

Back for another big year, Le Burger Week is a friendly competition that has over 120 of Winnipeg’s best restaurants battling it out to be #1.

And while beef and cheese may be staples in a traditional burger — there are plenty of options for folks who want to try something a little different. Several joints are building vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free burgers.

You can check out the burgers in advance on the website and plan your route before you head out.

And of course — don’t forget to vote! Le Burger Week starts on Sunday.

3. Africanad Carnival

It’s fun, it’s friendly and it’s free!

We’re talking about the Africanad Carnival, an outdoor event that aims to raise awareness while celebrating diverse cultures.

Members of Winnipeg’s various African-Caribbean communities will be coming together to honour multiculturalism and diversity with music, displays, food and more.

The carnival takes place Saturday at The Cube in the Exchange District from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It’s open to all and free but registration is encouraged. You can register online right here.

Happy long weekend everyone!