Canada election: Grande Prairie-Mackenzie

The riding of Grande Prairie-Mackenzie was created in 2012 when northern Alberta, formerly served by two ridings, was split into three.

Candidates

Liberals: TBD

Conservatives: Chris Warkentin

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: Doug G. Burchill

Geography

Grande Prairie-Mackenzie covers the northwest portion of the province and includes the communities of Grande Prairie, High Level, Rainbow Lake, Manning, and Beaverlodge. The eastern edge of the riding follows the Peace River.

History

This region has elected candidates on the political right to multiple terms since the 1950’s. Conservative Chris Warkentin has served the riding since 2006 and is running for re-election in 2019. He took 72 per cent of the vote in the 2015 federal election.

As of the 2016 Census, people in their 20s and 30s made up the area’s largest population and the majority of employed people work in trades such as mining, construction, and oil and gas, as well as in retail and