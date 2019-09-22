Canada election: Foothills

This riding along the Alberta-BC border was created for the 2015 election, and is a slightly smaller version of the former riding of Macleod.

Candidates

Liberals: TBD

Conservatives: John Barlow

NDP: TBD

Green: Bridget Lacey

PPC: Gregory Hession

Geography

This riding begins at Calgary’s southwest city limits, and covers most of southwestern Alberta all the way to the Canada-U.S. border. It includes the communities of Pincher Creek, Claresholm, High River, Okotoks, Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Lakes National Park.

History

This area has been solidly conservative for decades and as of 2015, the riding’s median age was 41.5 — the highest in Alberta. Conservative Ted Menzies was the area’s MP from 2004 until his resignation in 2013. He was replaced in a by-election by Conservative MP John Barlow, who is running for re-election in 2019.

As of the 2016 Census, the area had an evenly-mixed population largest population. According to Statistics Canada, health care, construction and retail and professional jobs employed the highest number of people.