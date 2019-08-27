Peel police officer facing assault charge after alleged fight with supervisor

Peel Regional Police say an officer who has been with the force for 21 years is facing criminal charges in connection with two incidents, including one in which he allegedly fought with a supervisor.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, police said the first incident occurred on Dec. 9 when the officer was on duty and allegedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a supervisor that escalated to an assault with a weapon.

The officer was then suspended with pay pending an investigation, police said.

While suspended, police allege the officer caused damage to property at a car dealership in Mississauga on Dec. 20.

Police said the officer remained suspended following that incident and was arrested Tuesday after an investigation.

Const. Stephen Dudzinsk has since been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and causing disturbance in relation to the two incidents.

“The actions of the officer while on- and off-duty were serious and investigated as such,” acting Peel police chief Ingrid Berkeley-Brown said in the release.

“Our members are and will be held accountable for their actions to maintain the trust we have established with our community.”

Dudzinski remains suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton criminal court on Sept. 30.

Police said a separate Police Services Act investigation will follow once the criminal case is completed.

