Crime
August 27, 2019 2:11 pm

Mississauga man charged with dangerous driving, flight from Peterborough police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A man is charged with dangerous driving and flight from police following an incident in Peterborough on Sunday.

Global News File
A A

A Mississauga man is facing charges including dangerous driving and flight from police following a Sunday night incident in Peterborough.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers observed a man driving a vehicle erratically in the area of Hunter Street and pursued the vehicle.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of driving with 4 times the legal limit of alcohol, police say

Police allege the driver drove at high speed and in a manner that was dangerous to the public.

The vehicle pulled into a Water Street parking lot and officers attempted to conduct a stop. However, police allege the man then fled on foot. He was shortly located hiding in the bushes along Brock Street.

Jermaine M. Johnson, 28, of Colonial Drive, Mississauga, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and driving while under suspension.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 11.

WATCH: Truck crashes into hydro pole, Lakefield Herald office

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dangerous Driving
Flight From Police
peterborough police chase
Peterborough Police Service
Police Chase
Police Pursuit
Speeding

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.