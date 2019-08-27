Mississauga man charged with dangerous driving, flight from Peterborough police

A Mississauga man is facing charges including dangerous driving and flight from police following a Sunday night incident in Peterborough.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers observed a man driving a vehicle erratically in the area of Hunter Street and pursued the vehicle.

Police allege the driver drove at high speed and in a manner that was dangerous to the public.

The vehicle pulled into a Water Street parking lot and officers attempted to conduct a stop. However, police allege the man then fled on foot. He was shortly located hiding in the bushes along Brock Street.

Jermaine M. Johnson, 28, of Colonial Drive, Mississauga, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and driving while under suspension.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 11.

