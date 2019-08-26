Peterborough man accused of driving with 4 times the legal limit of alcohol: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges including impaired driving and taking a motor vehicle without consent following a Saturday night.

On Saturday afternoon, Peterborough Police Service was informed that a vehicle had allegedly been taking without consent from a residence. The accused and the victim know each other.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hudson Street for an alleged impaired driver. They found the suspect vehicle, which matched the description of the vehicle reported stolen earlier.

Police say they detected a strong odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath. A subsequent breath sample revealed the driver had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police allege.

Sean Norman Stabler, 47, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Failure to comply with a probation order

The accused was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 19.

