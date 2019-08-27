$28K worth of contraband reportedly seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston

Correctional service officers at Kingston’s Collins Bay Institution have reportedly seized packages of drugs and tobacco found at the facility.

On Aug. 20, correctional officers say they discovered two packages: one just inside the perimeter of the prison and one just outside.

The first package reportedly contained 43.1 grams of tobacco and 109.7 grams of marijuana. The estimated institutional value of the contraband is $12,000.

Inside the second package, officers say there was about $16,000 worth of drugs and tobacco, including 47.8 grams of tobacco, 133.5 grams of marijuana and 42.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Correctional service officers suspect the contraband was dropped by a drone.

Police have been notified, and an investigation into the packages is ongoing.