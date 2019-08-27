Barrie police searching for 2 suspects after reportedly stolen packages dumped on lawn

Barrie police are searching for two suspects who officers say were observed on surveillance video throwing reportedly stolen courier packages onto the lawn of a local residence in the area of Leacock Drive and Lampman Lane last Monday evening.

Police say the video shows a male suspect exiting a vehicle and discarding a courier bag containing several unopened, addressed parcels.

READ MORE: 2 attempted murder suspects still at large in connection to Barrie stabbing — police

According to officers, a female suspect was also seen exiting the vehicle while the reportedly stolen items were discarded.

The vehicle then left the area, travelling southbound on Leacock Drive, police say.

The next day, the male suspect returned to the same location in what was believed to be an attempt to recover the packages, police add.

READ MORE: Alliston man charged twice in 24 hours with impaired driving, dangerous operation — OPP

The recovered property has now been returned to the courier company, although the investigation remains ongoing, officers say.

The male suspect is described as between 35 and 45 years old with a medium build and dark hair, police say. On the second day, officers say he was wearing a blue-and-red striped T-shirt, light-coloured shorts, dark socks and shoes.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported armed robbery

The female suspect was of an average build and wearing a red print dress, police say, while the suspect vehicle was a large, old, dark-coloured four-door Mercedes with silver five-point rims.

Police say anyone with information can contact Const. J. Stamp of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2578, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.