Manitoba Tories get personal with latest attack on NDP candidate Mark Wasyliw

Things are getting a bit more personal on the Manitoba election campaign trail.

The incumbent Progressive Conservatives are going after a New Democrat candidate who has served as a defence lawyer for people accused of impaired driving.

Mark Wasyliw is promoted on a national website that says drinking and driving is not against the law.

The website also says Wasyliw can help clients win when winning seems impossible.

The information is factual — drinking and driving is not against the law, impaired driving is.

But the Tories accuse Wasyliw of being soft on an issue that costs lives.

The New Democrats reject the accusation.

They say they support strong laws against impaired driving, but also support due process and fair trials.

