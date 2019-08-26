Alberta finance minister to provide Q1 fiscal update on Tuesday

Finance Minister Travis Toews is scheduled to provide an update this week on Alberta’s financial situation for the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The UCP government has scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Alberta legislature.

Last month, a report from TD Economics suggested Alberta’s economy has started growing again, citing figures that indicate rising oil exports by pipe and rail, stronger wholesale and manufacturing shipments and a jump in small business confidence.

Earlier this summer, figures were released that show the provincial government finished the last fiscal year with a deficit that was about $2 billion smaller than originally forecast in the budget.

The UCP has repeatedly said that the previous government left the province in worse financial shape than it led Albertans to believe.

Premier Jason Kenney has said his UCP government won’t release its first budget until the fall so that a panel that his government has appointed has time to examine Alberta’s finances.

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Dan Healing