Canada election: Timmins–James Bay

The Timmins–James Bay riding, which was established in 1997, encompasses part of the districts of Kenora and Timiskaming, as well as much of Cochrane. It borders Nipissing–Timiskaming, Nickel Belt, Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing, Thunder Bay–Superior North and Kenora.

Timmins–James Bay started off voting Liberal in 1997 and 2000, but it’s had the NDP vote since 2004. Charlie Angus of the NDP party is the current MP of the riding. He’s been the MP of the district since 2004 and is running for re-election this year.

Candidates

NDP: Charlie Angus

Liberal Party: Michelle Boileau

Conservative Party: Kraymr Grenke

Green Party: Max Kennedy

People’s Party: Renaud Roy