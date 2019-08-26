RCMP seize suspect vehicle in fatal Parksville hit-and-run

Oceanside RCMP say a pickup truck has been seized, believed to be linked to a fatal hit-and-run in Parksville on Saturday.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was killed when he was struck in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The driver did not stay on scene, and another motorist found the victim and called 911, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

Police said the suspect vehicle, a black, 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit, is now undergoing forensic investigation to confirm that it was involved in the crash.

Oceanside RCMP also said it believes there are people with information or video footage that could help with the investigation, and is appealing for them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

