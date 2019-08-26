Winnipeg wading pools open up for dogs this weekend

After patiently waiting all summer like good boys and girls, Winnipeg dogs are finally getting their chance to cool their coats at two Winnipeg wading pools.

The city is opening up Bruce Park Wading Pool and the Southdale Community Centre Wading Pool this Saturday for licensed dogs to take a dip.

Dogs under 30 lbs. will be welcome at the Bruce Park pool from 10 a.m. to noon, while huskier pups over 30 lbs. get their chance in the water from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pups under 30 lbs. can practice their doggy paddle at Southdale Community Centre’s pool from 10 a.m. to noon while larger dogs can stop by between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All dogs must have a valid licence and registration with the city to participate.

The dog-friendly swim party comes as the city prepares to close down outdoor aquatics facilities for the season.

Check the city’s website for a full list of closure dates for spray pads and pools.

