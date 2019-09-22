Decision Canada 2019

Canada Election: Red Deer-Lacombe

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Red Deer-Lacombe.

The city of Red Deer, formerly represented in a single riding, was split in two in 2015’s redistribution. Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen, elected in 2008, was re-elected in the other half of the city, in Red Deer-Mountain View. Conservative MP Blaine Calkins, who has represented Westaskiwin since 2006, ran and won in this riding in 2015.

Candidates

Liberal: TBD
Conservative Party of Canada: Blaine Calkins (Incumbent)
NDP: TBD
Green: Desmond Bull
PPC: Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson

Geography

This riding includes Lacombe County, Ponoka County, and the portion of Red Deer and Red Deer County that is north of the David Thompson Highway. It also includes five First Nation communities.

History

In 2011, voters within the boundaries of this new riding voted 77.4 per cent Conservative, and 14.3 per cent NDP. In the 2015 election, Conservative Blaine Calkins won with 70 per cent of the votes.

