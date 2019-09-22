Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Windsor West

By Staff Global News

Map of the Windsor West riding.

Elections Canada
A A

The Windsor West riding consists of the portion of the City of Windsor lying west and south of a line beginning at the U.S.A. border along Langlois Avenue to Tecumseh Road East and then to Pillette Road, then southeast to the Windsor International Airport, southwest to the CN Railway, and then south along the railway tot he southern city limits.

Candidates

Liberals: Sandra Pupatello
Conservatives: Henry Lau
NDP: Brian Masse (Incumbent)
Green: Quinn Hunt
PPC: Darryl Burrell

Incumbent NDP MP Brian Masse has represented the riding since he was first elected in a byelection in 2002. Before that, the riding was represented by the Liberal party’s Herb Gray, one of Canada’s longest-serving parliamentarians. The former deputy prime minister died in 2014 at the age of 82. He was first elected to the House of Commons in 1962 and represented the riding of Windsor West from its inception in 1968 from parts of Essex East and Essex West up until his retirement in 2002.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brian Masse
canada election
canada election 2019
conservatives windsor
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
green party windsor
NDP
ndp windsor
Windsor election
windsor riding
Windsor West
Windsor West riding

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.