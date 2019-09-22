Canada election: Windsor West

The Windsor West riding consists of the portion of the City of Windsor lying west and south of a line beginning at the U.S.A. border along Langlois Avenue to Tecumseh Road East and then to Pillette Road, then southeast to the Windsor International Airport, southwest to the CN Railway, and then south along the railway tot he southern city limits.

Candidates

Liberals: Sandra Pupatello

Conservatives: Henry Lau

NDP: Brian Masse (Incumbent)

Green: Quinn Hunt

PPC: Darryl Burrell

Incumbent NDP MP Brian Masse has represented the riding since he was first elected in a byelection in 2002. Before that, the riding was represented by the Liberal party’s Herb Gray, one of Canada’s longest-serving parliamentarians. The former deputy prime minister died in 2014 at the age of 82. He was first elected to the House of Commons in 1962 and represented the riding of Windsor West from its inception in 1968 from parts of Essex East and Essex West up until his retirement in 2002.