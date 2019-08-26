Adopt A Pal: Perky kittens kick the week off on Global News Morning

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Craig Street Cats brought in some playful kitties.

Bubble-Yum was discovered on a street and then brought into Craig Street Cats. Bubble-Yum is about 15 weeks old. Bubble-Yum enjoys playing around and can be quite wiggly while being held.

Bubblicious was discovered on the street along side Bubble-Yum. Bubblicious likes to runaround and is curious about what’s in front of her. While Bubblicious may seem excited 24/7, she can settle down, especially when she’s been in the same environment for a period of time.

Both Bubble-Yum and Bubblicious are spayed and neutered.

Control feral population

Craig Street also helps the feral cats on the street by catching, neutering and releasing.

“It has to be done in a comprehensive manner, you can’t just catch one or two. Ignoring the rest will just make the population gets bigger,” Craig Street Cats’ Lynne Scott said.

Currently, about 200 cats are being taken care of by Craig Street Cats.

More information and other kittens up for adoption can be found here.

