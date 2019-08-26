Sask. government to release province’s historic newspapers online

Digitalized copies of Saskatchewan’s community newspapers from 1939 to 1945, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War, will soon be available to the public.

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan announced the copies will be accessible on the Saskatchewan Historic Newspapers Online website.

“Researchers interested in family history, military history and community engagement in the Second World War can now read online reports from Saskatchewan’s towns and cities,” said Ken Cheveldayoff, the minister responsible for the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan.

“Insight into what was happening in Saskatchewan during this period is brought to life through these newspapers.”

The province said this is the start of the archives’ latest digitization project, which will comprise of about 560,000 pages of newsprint from close to 160 community publications from around Saskatchewan.

“We are excited about adding to the availability of these records online,” provincial archivist Linda McIntyre said.

“Newspapers bring world events to the community and provide a rich source for local interest in the period.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.