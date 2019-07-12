Canada
July 12, 2019 4:44 pm
Updated: July 12, 2019 4:49 pm

‘We’re back’: new Saskatoon community paper hits newsstands next week

By Reporter  Global News

Your Saskatoon News will be available at various locations around Saskatoon on July 16.

Devon Latchuk / Global News
The new version of a recently closed community newspaper will soon hit newsstands around Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Express issued its final edition in May, but come next week you’ll be able to find Your Saskatoon News.

“It’s a different model,” owner Dan Senick said. “We don’t have a brick and mortar building – we don’t have as much staff, so it’s more of a lean operation.”

Many employees of the former paper are part of the new edition.

After The Express closed, Senick noted there were “tons of emails and phone calls about how disappointed people were.”

“Content is the most important part and we’ve retained an all-star cast of editorial people like Ned Powers, and Cam Hutchinson,” Senick explained.

“That’s the key and that’s what the public wanted.”

The new paper will follow a free distribution model instead of home delivery.

According to Senick, the plan is to release it monthly then hopefully increase its publishing frequency to bi-weekly come fall.

“It’s a pretty fun venture putting out something that’s important to people,” Senick said.

The first issue will hit the stands on July 16.

