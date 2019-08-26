Winnipeggers shouldn’t write off summer just yet: climatologist

With rain in the immediate forecast, many Manitobans are wondering: is this it? Is summer over?

According to David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, not quite, although the inevitable cold weather is on its way.

“I don’t think you should write the obituary on summer-like weather yet. This is just a little interlude,” Phillips told 680 CJOB.

“Over the next week, my gosh… there’s some gorgeous weather coming from Wednesday on. I see nothing but sunshine, and temperatures that – I call it ‘free energy time’. You don’t need your air conditioning on, you don’t need your heat on.”

In the long-term, though, things aren’t quite as sunny. Phillips said in looking at projections from both the U.S. and Canada, cooler temperatures are definitely on the way – although that’s normal for this time of year.

“When you look at the drop in temperature from July to August, in Winnipeg it’s one degree. The drop from August to September is more like six degrees, so we know the inevitable is coming,” he said.

“Typically, that’s what happens in September. It’s a transition season, but I wouldn’t really write the summery weather off yet.”

Another Environment Canada and Climate Change analyst, Dave Carlsen, told 680 CJOB Winnipeg got between 10 and 40 mm of rain overnight from Sunday to Monday.

Carlsen said there’s not a whole lot of rain expected for Monday, but it’s going to increase over the next few days.

“(Tuesday) is going to be a fairly unpleasant kind of day,” he said.

“It’s gonna be showery, it’s gonna be cool and it’s gonna be pretty windy from the northwest… so maybe bundle up by the fire with a bowl of soup.”

