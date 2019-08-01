Weather
August 1, 2019 8:28 am

In Pictures: Storms to the east, Mammatus clouds to the west

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Mammatus clouds over IG Field Wednesday evening.

Brent Williamson/Global News
A A

Manitobans enjoying a beautiful evening outside Wednesday got some spectacular views to go with it.

Over at IG Field, those there for the Valour FC game were torn between watching the action below or the action above.

Mammatus clouds over IG Field Wednesday night.

Kelly Guetre/Submitted

To the west of the city, those clouds became storms that produced hail and some pretty spectacular lightning.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
crazy clouds over winnipeg
manitoba mammatus clouds
Manitoba Storm
Manitoba Storms
Manitoba weather
weird clouds over winnipeg
winnipeg clouds
Winnipeg storm
Winnipeg weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.