In Pictures: Storms to the east, Mammatus clouds to the west
A A
Manitobans enjoying a beautiful evening outside Wednesday got some spectacular views to go with it.
Over at IG Field, those there for the Valour FC game were torn between watching the action below or the action above.
To the west of the city, those clouds became storms that produced hail and some pretty spectacular lightning.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.