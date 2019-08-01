In Pictures: Storms to the east, Mammatus clouds to the west

Manitobans enjoying a beautiful evening outside Wednesday got some spectacular views to go with it.

Over at IG Field, those there for the Valour FC game were torn between watching the action below or the action above.

At Portage and Main waiting for the #MBStorm to roll in. pic.twitter.com/ei9l8SYXJ5 — Nicole Williamson (@nwilliamsonn) August 1, 2019

To the west of the city, those clouds became storms that produced hail and some pretty spectacular lightning.

Parked north of Oakville looking north towards the Poplar Point area 7:46pm #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/CR3abKhnV6 — Justin Hobson (@justinhobson85) August 1, 2019

Hailstorm in Rathwell Manitoba. Good thing crops were looking good this year! #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/bjxSVrtz0Z — justin wilson (@justin661199) August 1, 2019

Earlier this evening at 9:18pm near Mowbray, MB. Unfortunately this is my only shot! – Shelly#mbstorm pic.twitter.com/NBNRjUTDLX — ShellDanHeinrichs (@HeinrichsPhoto) August 1, 2019

Just chillin with some lightning. Who doesnt seeing this? So pretty! Love the crisp white edges against starry sky. Time for tunes and sloooow drive home. Great day. #mbstorm Backofcamerashot pic.twitter.com/MSdL7BGFZJ — KimHines/SuperNature (@KimHinesSN) August 1, 2019

Quite the storm here in LaRiviere. Near constant lightning over the valley. #MBStorm pic.twitter.com/2GCsTIev5G — HMR (@HolidayMountain) August 1, 2019