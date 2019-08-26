Open liquor found during marine patrols in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP laid two charges under the Liquor Licence Act following marine patrols of waterways in the municipality on the weekend.

OPP were conducting vessel checks for safety equipment and other potential infractions on Saturday and Sunday.

During Saturday’s patrols, officers stopped a vessel on the Burnt River and noted liquor on board the vessel.

Passenger Marjorie Batte, 66, of Brockton, Ont., was charged with having open liquor in a vessel.

On Sunday, officers stopped a vessel on Canal Lake, north of Lindsay, and spotted liquor on the boat. The operator, Mark Horvat, 30, of Markham, Ont., was charged with having open liquor in a vessel.

The offence carries a $125 fine.

“The OPP would like to remind boaters that the Liquor Licence Act applies to vessels as well as vehicles,” OPP stated Monday.

