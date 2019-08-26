Body recovered from fatal boat collision on Stoney Lake: Peterborough County OPP

OPP divers have recovered the body of a missing man following a fatal boating collision on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough on Saturday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 9:30 p.m., two boats collided in Young’s Bay on Stoney Lake, just off Northey’s Bay Road in North Kawartha Township, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police say area residents came to the aid of 6 people (3 on each boat), however, OPP say a 31-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second 31-year-old man from Mississaugua was unaccounted for. Four other people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from non-life threatening to serious, OPP said.

An aerial and water search ensued to find the missing man.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the missing man. His name is not being released at this time pending family notifications.

The other victim has been identified as Kristian Brudek, 31, of Burlington, Ont.

OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

