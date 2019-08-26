Montreal’s new express bus aims to take pressure off overcrowded orange line

Public transit users in Montreal have a few new options to get downtown as of Monday morning.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has unveiled a city bus that runs along Papineau Street to René-Lévesque Boulevard in the downtown core.

The 445 Express Papineau line operates during peak periods to ease congestion on the Metro’s busy orange line. In the mornings, commuters can take the bus downtown and in the evenings, it runs eastbound.

The STM estimates some 2,000 commuters will opt for the new bus during rush hour.

The move comes as part of a larger project by the STM to give more alternatives to Montrealers who rely on the orange line.

The Mouvement orange, which begins Monday morning, also includes boosting service on the 427 Express St-Joseph, the 80 on Parc Avenue and the 165 Côte-des-Neiges bus lines.

Other measures include splitting the 435 Express du Parc/Côte-des-Neiges line into two new bus lines: the 480 Express du Parc and the 465 Express Côte-des-Neiges.

“These new express buses will operate during peak periods, with southbound service in the morning and northbound service in the evening,” the STM said in a statement on its website.

As for the Metro, the orange line will also be getting more trains leaving from the Henri-Bourassa station.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines