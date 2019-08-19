Trudeau pledges $1.2 billion for new tramway, expanded transit network in Quebec City

The federal government has announced it will invest up to $1.2 billion on an expanded public transit network for Quebec City, including a 23-kilometre tramway line.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in the joint announcement with the province and the municipality today in the provincial capital.

Trudeau said in a statement that the new network, expected to be built by 2026, will make it easier for residents to get around and will make Quebec City greener.

In addition to the federal contribution, the Quebec government will invest $1.8 billion and the municipal government will contribute $300 million to the project.

Mayor Régis Labeaume said the project, which also includes two trambus lines covering 15 kilometres, will mean Quebec City joins the club of Canadian cities with more than 500,000 residents that have modern public transit infrastructure.

Today’s news follows an announcement by Trudeau last month of a $1.3-billion investment to help build a long-awaited eastern extension of Montreal’s subway system.

