Canada election: Manicouagan

Manicouagan was created in 1966 from the former districts of Charlevoix and Saguenay.

Bloc Québécois MP Marilène Gill is looking forward to maintain his seat in the upcoming Federal election.

Boundaries: This riding in eastern Quebec runs along the St. Lawrence river, and north to surround the boundaries of Labrador. It includes Sept Iles and Baie Comeau. It has expanded slightly to the southwest in this election to include La Haute Cote-Nord.

Last Election: Residents of Manicouagan elected Marilène Gill from the Bloc Québécois in the 2015 federal election with 41.25 per cent of the vote.

History: This riding was a BQ stronghold prior to 2011, with the party winning it in every election since 1993. Asselin had been elected three times before his 2011 defeat.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Marilène Gill (Incumbent)

Green: Jacques Gélineau

NDP: TBD

Conservative: François Corriveau

Liberal: Dave Savard

PPC: Jonathan Clavet