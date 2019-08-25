Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 20 near Rimbey, Alta.

A man was killed after a two-vehicle crash in central Alberta on Sunday.

RCMP, firefighters and EMS responded to the collision on Highway 20 between Township Roads 422 and 424, south of Rimbey, after 12:40 p.m.

A motorcycle collided with a minivan heading in the opposite direction, police said.

The lone man on the motorcycle died at the scene. The six people inside in the minivan went to nearby hospitals as a precaution, RCMP said.

Traffic was rerouted while the collision analyst examined the scene and a towing company cleared the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.