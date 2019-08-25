Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 20 near Rimbey, Alta.
A A
A man was killed after a two-vehicle crash in central Alberta on Sunday.
RCMP, firefighters and EMS responded to the collision on Highway 20 between Township Roads 422 and 424, south of Rimbey, after 12:40 p.m.
A motorcycle collided with a minivan heading in the opposite direction, police said.
The lone man on the motorcycle died at the scene. The six people inside in the minivan went to nearby hospitals as a precaution, RCMP said.
Traffic was rerouted while the collision analyst examined the scene and a towing company cleared the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.