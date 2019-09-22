Canada election: Lethbridge

The 2019 federal election will see incumbent Rachael Harder try to retain her seat for the Conservative Party in the riding of Lethbridge.

Harder first won a seat in Lethbridge in the 2015 election.

Formerly the electoral district of Lethbridge-Foothills, the riding has consistently gone to conservative parties since it became the Lethbridge riding in 1987.

The city of Lethbridge and Lethbridge County are within the boundaries of the electoral district.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Rachael Harder

Green Party: Stephnie Watson

Liberal Party: Amy Bronson

NDP: Shandi Bleiken

PPC: Grant Hepworth