Wab lobs barb at Pallister over 147 days of Costa Rica vacation time

NDP leader Wab Kinew lobbed a barb at PC leader Brian Pallister over his Costa Rica vacation time, releasing information the NDP obtained through the Central American government that shows the number of days — 147 — Pallister spent either in Costa Rica or travelling to it over his three-year premiership.

“It used to be that when somebody ran to be the premier or… ran for high office, it was expected you’d turn your life over to this position,” Kinew said. “Yet we’ve seen from Mr. Pallister during his first term in office is that he’s spent almost 150 days in Costa Rica.”

Asked why it’s a problem for Pallister to spend time at his Costa Rican villa, Kinew pointed to issues he said need urgent attention.

“There’s a meth crisis going on in our streets, there’s a health care crisis in our hospitals, there’s a recession potentially looming on the horizon and yet, Mr. Pallister seems to have forgotten who he’s working for,” Kinew said.

Since taking office, Kinew has taken between two and three weeks of vacation a year, he said.

Asked for comment about the NDP’s Costa Rica vacation time attack and whether the number of days is accurate, a PC party spokesperson instead pointed to Wab Kinew’s criminal record.

“Our leader has a proven record of working hard for Manitobans. The NDP Leader also has a record, which he finally disclosed to Manitobans yesterday,” the spokesperson said in an email, referring to Bill 240, which states all electoral candidates must disclose whether they’ve been found guilty of any crimes under the Criminal Code, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Income Tax Act, or any other laws related to financial dishonesty.

Kinew was convicted of impaired driving and assaulting a taxi driver in his early 20s. He has since received pardons.

In 2004, he received a conditional discharge for an assault he committed in Ontario and he was charged with assaulting his girlfriend in 2003. That charge was later stayed.

Manitobans go to the polls Sept. 10.

