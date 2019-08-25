Man killed following early morning shooting in North York, police say

Toronto police say a man is dead following an early morning shooting in North York.

Officers responded just after 5 a.m. Sunday to the area of Weston Road and Toryork Drive, just north of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West.

Investigators said the victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating and urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation remains ongoing.

