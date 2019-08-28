Regina’s Easter Seals Drop Zone participants rappel their way to $60,000

Dozens of people with disabilities will have the chance to go to summer camp thanks to the Easter Seals‘ annual Drop Zone event.

Twenty-five courageous individuals raised at least $1,500 each for a chance to rappel down the side of downtown Regina’s Hill Centre Tower II. In total, the event raised around $60,000 cash and in-kind.

“Drop Zone is a really exhilarating opportunity,” said Easter Seals regional director Corey Hadden, “and it’s a great opportunity to raise money for individuals who really do deserve an opportunity to experience a summer camp program.”

Money raised at the event, which is in its 13th year, will help send disabled people to Camp Easter Seals at Manitou Beach.

Hadden says the fundraising goes a long way to creating a special and memorable experience.

“Camp is just an amazing place to go; it’s like Saskatchewan’s version of Disneyland. There’s horseback riding, boating, tubing, arts and crafts,” he said. “It’s the only completely wheelchair-accessible camp of its kind here in Saskatchewan.”

He said it costs around $1,750 to send someone to camp.

The event is also known for celebrating its fundraisers as real-life superheroes, so much so that many participants suit up as their fictional favourites to make their experience that much more authentic.

Devon Oman, who works for SaskAbilities, travelled from Swift Current to take the plunge. He stepped over the edge in the garb of a comic-book hero many Canadians know well.

“I always liked Deadpool and the two movies with Ryan Reynolds — absolutely amazing,” he said.

Oman’s response following his drop, though, may signify a new favourite memory involving the comedic crusader.

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “My adrenaline’s pumping and my heart’s pumping. I feel amazing right now!”