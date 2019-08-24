Toronto police cite ‘public safety concern’ after another patient goes missing from CAMH

Toronto police say there is a “public safety concern” after another patient went missing from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

In a news release Saturday afternoon, police said 35-year-old Gashawbeza Gasha Kefene went missing from the medical facility, which is located near Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West.

He was last seen there during an escorted walk just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Officials said if someone sees him, they should not approach him and should just call 911 immediately.

Police did not say why he is considered a public safety concern.

This is the second time Kefene has gone missing from the medical facility, having previously disappeared on Dec. 31.

News of Kefene’s disappearance comes as CAMH has faced a lot of criticism after numerous patients have gone missing from the facility recently.

In the most recent incident, a 28-year-old patient at the facility went missing on Aug. 6 for the second time in just over one month.

– With files from The Canadian Press