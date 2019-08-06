CAMH patient goes missing for 2nd time in just over 1 month

A patient at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) has been reported missing from the facility for the second time in just over one month.

Toronto police sent out a news release Tuesday morning saying that Akeem McLean Charley, 28, was last seen at noon Monday in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area, where CAMH is located.

This comes just over one month after Charley was reported missing from the facility for the first time.

On July 4, police said that Charley had gone missing before he was located five days later, on July 9.

He is described as being six feet tall, 165 lbs., with a slim build and short black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a white T-shirt and grey running shoes.

Officers said they are concerned for the man’s personal safety, but he does not pose a risk to the public.

A police spokesperson added that Charley has not previously been charged with criminal offences.

News of his disappearance comes as CAMH faces increasing criticism after numerous patients have gone missing from the facility in recent weeks, with Charley being the sixth occurrence.

Another patient, 59-year-old Robert McNamara, was reported missing Saturday and has still not been found.

One of the most notable instances was regarding Zhebin Cong, a man who went missing from CAMH on July 3 and who police now believe fled the country. Cong was found not criminally responsible in the murder of his roommate in 2014.

Following that incident, CAMH launched an internal and external review of passes which allow patients to exit the facility and go into the community.

Global News reached out to CAMH for a statement on Charley’s disappearance but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, in response to McNamara’s disappearance on Saturday, CAMH said patients who attend the facility voluntarily and have not faced criminal charges are given passes to go into the community as a part of their recovery.

The statement said in instances where the patient does not return, staff begin to work with police to locate them with a “primary focus … on the safety of the patient themselves.”