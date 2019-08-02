Missing CAMH patient found in Brampton

Toronto police say Anthony Murdock, 45, was found in Brampton after he had gone missing from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson from Toronto police told Global News that Peel police located Murdock around 2:30 a.m. this morning and that they transported him to Toronto police’s 14 Division.

Murdock is scheduled to appear in court today at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Toronto police search for another missing patient from CAMH, cite public safety ‘concern’

In a statement released Tuesday evening, police said 45-year-old Anthony Murdock was last seen at around 2:20 p.m. in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area — the main intersection just located at the entrance to the CAMH grounds.

Toronto police told Global News on Wednesday morning that Murdock, who went missing from the same area in 2017, is a patient at CAMH.

Police confirmed he “was in the charge of CAMH” and was out on an accompanied pass when he walked away from the facility and did not return.

READ MORE: CAMH says latest patient to go missing checked himself in to the mental health facility

“He was found not criminally responsible for an indecent act in 1998. When our officers received the notification that he had walked away, they assessed him as a potential risk and we issued his photo along with the notice re-risk,“ police said.

Murdock was the fourth patient at CAMH, who was found not criminally responsible for a charge, to go missing in July, including one who managed to leave the country.