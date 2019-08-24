Lethbridge police seek suspect vehicle after paintballs fired at people outside supervised consumption site

Police are investigating an assault with a weapon after paintballs were fired at several people outside of Lethbridge’s supervised consumption site early Saturday morning.

Lethbridge police said it happened just after midnight on Aug. 24.

In a news release issued Saturday, police alleged that a white Dodge truck drove past the site along the 1000-block of 1 Avenue S. and fired multiple paintballs at several people in the area.

READ MORE: ARCHES Lethbridge report challenges statements of increased crime and needle debris numbers

Surveillance in the area captured an image of the vehicle, which police describe as a newer-model, white Dodge quad cab with a hardtop box cover, black rims and a stock “RAM” emblem on the tailgate.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mayor Chris Spearman condemned the assault, calling it a “cowardly action,” and indicating he believes the paintballs were fired at the supervised consumption site’s employees.

“Recently, the issue of harm reduction has caused debate and been divisive in our community,” the statement read. “Peaceful protest and freedom of speech are cornerstones of our society.

Watch below: (From Aug. 19, 2019) The debate continues around Lethbridge’s supervised consumption site, with a motion heading to council on Monday about the future of the site. Jasmine Bala has more.

“We as city council respect democracy but condemn violent acts against anyone at ARCHES.

“These people are residents in our community who are simply doing their jobs. There is no place for violence in our community.”

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Lethbridge’s supervised consumption sites.

Spearman said anyone with information about the incident should contact the Lethbridge Police Service or Crime Stoppers immediately.

READ MORE: Lethbridge city council defeats controversial supervised consumption site motion

Police said no one was injured in Saturday’s assault.