Woman killed in highway crash involving semi truck near Rocky Mountain House

A woman was killed on Friday when the pickup truck she was driving collided with a semi-truck in central Alberta, RCMP say.

Police were called to Highway 11 west of Rocky Mountain House, about halfway to Nordegg, at about 6:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Investigators believe the pickup truck, which was travelling east, collided into the semi, which was travelling west.

The 42-year-old woman was the lone occupant of the truck. She was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

Traffic was reduced to one-lane for several hours as investigators examined the scene, but the RCMP said it was reopened as of 6:10 p.m.

RCMP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and a collision analyst would be conducting a scene examination.

