The Reluctant Golfer, Episode 10

When it comes to golf, A.J. Eathorne is one of the biggest names to ever come out of the Okanagan.

Eathorne spent 10 years on the LPGA Tour, so the Reluctant Golfer fired a lot of questions her way.

Questions like: What are the key things I want to think about when I’m trying to hit the ball out of the tee box?

READ MORE: The Reluctant Golfer Episode 9

“Ideally,” said Eathorne, “you want balance and you really want target focus.”

Eathorne said she turned pro after college, then played in a mini tour that was then called the Futures Tour.

“I went to [qualifying] school for the LPGA and finished tied for first,” said Eathorne, “and then spent 10 years on the LPGA Tour, just travelling around the world, enjoying life.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 16, 2019): The Reluctant Golfer, Episode 8

Notably, Eathorne has been using the same putter since 1999.

“Ten years as a professional golfer,” stated the Reluctant Golfer. “Sum it up for me.”

“It was amazing,” Eathorne replied, “it was amazing.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 2, 2019): The Reluctant Golfer, Episode 7

After closely analyzing The Reluctant Golfer’s swing, Eathorne’s professional advice for me was simple.

“Tennis is a great sport,” she said, adding “lawn bowling, fishing . . . rowing, maybe something like that.”