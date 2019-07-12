The Reluctant Golfer: Episode 4

The time for tips is over for Global Okanagan’s Reluctant Golfer.

This week Travis Lowe heads out to the Okanagan Golf Club in order to test his new-found training skills.

“The eighteenth hole at The Quail is the most challenging hole in the Okanagan,” said Dan Matheson, Okanagan Golf Club general manager.

“Your tee shot has got to be split through ponderosa pines, both sides and if you hit a good one you are left with 175, 180 yards all carry over water.” Matheson added.

Lowe is joined by retired Global Okanagan weatherman Mike Roberts as they try to negotiate the 18th at The Quail course, without losing too many balls in the water.

“You can have an adventure on one hole which will stay with you all day,” Roberts said.

