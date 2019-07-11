Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 11 2019 5:53pm 02:03 Golf course in Smiths Falls, Ont., promoting itself as cannabis friendly Rolling Greens golf course is billing itself as Ontario’s first golf course to promote smoking weed while golfing. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5486104/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5486104/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?