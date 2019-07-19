The Reluctant Golfer: Episode 5

In this week’s episode of The Reluctant Golfer, Travis Lowe partakes in a tournament.
But not just any tournament: A ladies-only event.
Yes, Lowe somehow got the Chicks With Sticks organizers to give him the OK to compete, though he was jokingly asked to wear a skirt.
Lowe walked the tournament grounds, asking hard-hitting questions about golf, trying to help others with their game, and telling the same joke, over and over.
Organizers also blessed him with a helpful caddy, though, judging from his performance, he didn’t listen to any sage advice.
The Chicks With Sticks tournament raised $26,000 to benefit the Canada Mental Health Association.
“But in all seriousness,” Lowe said while getting a massage on the course, “golf tournaments are a great way to give back to the community.
“So get out, take part in a tournament and get your green game on.”
