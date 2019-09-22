Canada election: Simcoe North

The Simcoe North riding, which began in 1867, encompasses Orillia, Ramara, Severn, Tay, Tiny, Midland, Penetanguishene, some of Oro-Medonte, Christian Island Reserve No. 30, Christian Island Reserve No. 30A and Rama First Nation Reserve No. 32. It borders the electoral districts of Parry Sound–Muskoka, Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock, York–Simcoe, Barrie–Springwater–Oro Medonte and Simcoe–Grey.

The Simcoe North district has mostly had the Conservative vote since its inception, with a few brief periods voting Liberal. The current MP of the riding is Bruce Stanton of the Conservative Party. He’s been in power as the region’s MP since 2006.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Bruce Stanton

Liberal Party: Gerry Hawes

NDP: TBD

Green Party: Valerie Powell

People’s Party: Stephen Makk