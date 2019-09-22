Decision Canada 2019

Canada election: Simcoe North

By Staff Global News

The riding of Simcoe North.

Elections Canada. Reproduced with the permission of Elections Canada.
The Simcoe North riding, which began in 1867, encompasses Orillia, Ramara, Severn, Tay, Tiny, Midland, Penetanguishene, some of Oro-Medonte, Christian Island Reserve No. 30, Christian Island Reserve No. 30A and Rama First Nation Reserve No. 32. It borders the electoral districts of Parry Sound–Muskoka, Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock, York–Simcoe, Barrie–Springwater–Oro Medonte and Simcoe–Grey.

The Simcoe North district has mostly had the Conservative vote since its inception, with a few brief periods voting Liberal. The current MP of the riding is Bruce Stanton of the Conservative Party. He’s been in power as the region’s MP since 2006.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Bruce Stanton
Liberal Party: Gerry Hawes
NDP: TBD
Green Party: Valerie Powell
People’s Party: Stephen Makk

