Entertainment
August 23, 2019 4:44 pm
Updated: August 23, 2019 4:45 pm

Billy Talent criticizes Ontario culture minister Lisa MacLeod for arts funding cuts

By Staff The Canadian Press

Billy Talent pose for photographs on the red carpet during the 2013 Juno Awards in Regina on Sunday, April 21, 2013.

A A

TORONTO – Canadian band Billy Talent is distancing itself from Ontario’s tourism, culture and sport minister after she posted a photo the band says “misrepresents” a meeting they had.

Lisa MacLeod tweeted a photo – that appears to have since been deleted – of herself sitting behind a drum kit, joined by the band.

She thanked the band for having her play drums as they record their new album.

READ MORE: Lisa MacLeod straitjacket cartoon draws criticism for stigmatizing mental health issues

Billy Talent says in a statement today that their record label asked them to meet with MacLeod to discuss recent cuts the government has made to the Ontario Music Fund and the negative impact it has on artists.

The band says that by engaging with her they thought they could make a difference, but based on her post, they believe their appeal fell on deaf ears.

WATCH: Lisa Macleod under fire for reported incident at Rolling Stones concert

Billy Talent says MacLeod posted the photo without their consent, and since some people interpreted it as a show of support, they want to make clear they do not support Premier Doug Ford’s government.

A spokesman for MacLeod did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Billy Talent
Lisa MacLeod
Ontario Arts Fund Cuts
Ontario Arts Funs
Ontario PC Government
Ontario politics

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.