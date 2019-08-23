Man crawls in cow manure to try to avoid arrest: Prince Edward County OPP

A Prince Edward County man crawled through cow manure to avoid arrest after a motor vehicle collision early Friday, police say.

OPP say around 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Bond Road and Maypul Layn Road in South Marysburgh Ward. Another report stated a man went to a nearby residence asking for assistance but was now hiding in bushes.

The OPP deployed its emergency response team and canine unit to search for the suspect. It’s alleged he fled further into the bush and through a cow pasture.

Police received a third call about a suspicious person on the front porch of a County Road 13 address. The description of the man matched the suspect, police say.

He was eventually located and arrested. OPP say the man either rolled or crawled into cow manure while trying to evade police.

Jonathan William Wilcox, 23, of Prince Edward County, was charged with the following:

operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

driving while under suspension

driving a motor vehicle without a valid permit

failure to stop after an accident

failure to remain at the scene of an accident

failure to report an accident

failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Picton on Sept, 11. His vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

