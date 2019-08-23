Man crawls in cow manure to try to avoid arrest: Prince Edward County OPP
A Prince Edward County man crawled through cow manure to avoid arrest after a motor vehicle collision early Friday, police say.
OPP say around 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Bond Road and Maypul Layn Road in South Marysburgh Ward. Another report stated a man went to a nearby residence asking for assistance but was now hiding in bushes.
READ MORE: Ontario researchers say farm manure could be viable renewable energy source
The OPP deployed its emergency response team and canine unit to search for the suspect. It’s alleged he fled further into the bush and through a cow pasture.
Police received a third call about a suspicious person on the front porch of a County Road 13 address. The description of the man matched the suspect, police say.
He was eventually located and arrested. OPP say the man either rolled or crawled into cow manure while trying to evade police.
Jonathan William Wilcox, 23, of Prince Edward County, was charged with the following:
- operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
- driving while under suspension
- driving a motor vehicle without a valid permit
- failure to stop after an accident
- failure to remain at the scene of an accident
- failure to report an accident
- failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Picton on Sept, 11. His vehicle was impounded for 45 days.
WATCH: FDA approves drug to make cow poo less smelly
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.