Canada election: Battle River-Crowfoot
The Battle River-Crowfoot electoral district was new for the 2015 election and includes Three Hills, Stettler, Camrose and Wainwright.
The seat is currently held by Conservative Kevin Sorenson.
Candidates
Conservative Party of Canada: Damien Kurek
Green Party: Geordie Nelson
People’s Party of Canada: David Michaud
Liberal Party of Canada: TBA
NDP: TBA
Geography
The Battle River-Crowfoot electoral district is on the eastern side of central Alberta.
Communities in this riding include Three Hills, Consort, Stettler, Camrose, Viking and Wainwright.
History
The riding of Battle River-Crowfoot was created during the 2012 redistribution of federal electoral boundaries. It was created largely from the former riding of Crowfoot, combined with the southern half of the former Vegreville–Wainwright riding.
Conservative MP Kevin Sorenson has represented this area (in the former riding of Crowfoot) since 2000. He was re-elected in the 2015 election for his seventh term. He will not be seeking re-election in 2019.
