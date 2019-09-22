Canada election: Battle River-Crowfoot

The Battle River-Crowfoot electoral district was new for the 2015 election and includes Three Hills, Stettler, Camrose and Wainwright.

The seat is currently held by Conservative Kevin Sorenson.

Candidates

Conservative Party of Canada: Damien Kurek

Green Party: Geordie Nelson

People’s Party of Canada: David Michaud

Liberal Party of Canada: TBA

NDP: TBA

Geography

The Battle River-Crowfoot electoral district is on the eastern side of central Alberta.

Communities in this riding include Three Hills, Consort, Stettler, Camrose, Viking and Wainwright.

History

The riding of Battle River-Crowfoot was created during the 2012 redistribution of federal electoral boundaries. It was created largely from the former riding of Crowfoot, combined with the southern half of the former Vegreville–Wainwright riding.

Conservative MP Kevin Sorenson has represented this area (in the former riding of Crowfoot) since 2000. He was re-elected in the 2015 election for his seventh term. He will not be seeking re-election in 2019.